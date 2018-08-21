Murder investigation: Death shocks neraby residents

People living near to where a man was found dead have told of their shock after a murder investigation was launched into his death.

A 29-year-old man was found with back injuries at a flat in Omaha Close, near to Fareham College, yesterday.

Police are in Omaha Close in Fareham after a murder investigation launched when the body of a 29-year-old man was found in a flat. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Lizzy Harris has lived next door to the flat for a year and saw police arrive yesterday.

The 25-year-old said: ‘I am surprised this has happened. I didn’t know him at all but my bedroom wall was his living room wall.'

Officers have been in the area today conducting enquiries on the street, where a developer is still carrying out work to build more homes.

Lizzy, who lives with her mum and step dad, added: ‘It is a massive shock and not something you would think to happen in this area.’

Police were called to the flat over a concern for welfare at 12.40pm yesterday.

Amy Forest lives nearby with her family.

The mother-of-two said: ‘We knew something was happening because we saw all the police but had no idea it would be a murder investigation.

‘It is pretty shocking and not something I would expect to happen round here.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Bic or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.