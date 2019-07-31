Murder probe launched after woman in her 20s found dead in Gosport house

Have your say

TWO men have been arrested by police after a woman was found dead following a house fire.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 28-year-old man, from Gosport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport yesterday.

Police are investigating a fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport after firefighters were called at 8.33am on Tuesday, July 30. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Firefighters found the body of a woman in her 20s inside the house, which started an investigation into her death.

Police said the two men are in custody.

The woman has not yet been formally identified but her next-of-kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: ‘We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us.

‘Were you in the area at the time and did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘If you can help in any way, please call us on 101 quoting 44190267652 – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘There will be an ongoing police presence in the area – we thank local residents for their patience.’