Murder trial: Man speaks of terror of finding his flatmate dead

A man was left terrified when he returned home from a night out to find his housemate slumped on the floor in a pool of blood, a court heard.

Giulio Barzaghi was shocked when he discovered Nadine Burden, 36, motionless in the hallway of their Toronto Road house in Fratton on January 28 last year.

Victim Nadine Burden

But despite the attempts of medics to save Ms Burden she was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, is facing trial for Ms Burden’s murder at Salisbury Crown Court.

The defendant denies the charge after saying she acted in self-defence.

Ms Burden owed Arthur’s partner Julie Palmer £100 before events spiralled out of control.

Describing the moment he walked through the door to find Ms Burden, Mr Barzaghi, in a statement read out to the court by prosecutor Kerry Maylin, said: ‘I saw Nadine lying on the floor in a pool of blood. I was really scared.’

Mr Barzaghi was with a friend Enrico Massafra. His statement read: ‘I was so scared and didn’t know what to do.

‘I had never seen anything like this before. I was scared someone was still in the house.’

Ms Burden’s next door neighbour Vanessa West told the court she heard an altercation after an angry-looking woman had turned up.

‘I heard a lady say repeatedly “you’re going to have it” before hearing someone responding “please stop” several times.

‘It sounded horrific and like she was trying to stop a horrible action.

‘I heard a moaning before there was just silence,’ she added.

