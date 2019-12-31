Music tutor teaching Portsmouth youngsters caught with indecent images of children

A MUSIC tutor who told police he ‘couldn’t believe how easy it was’ to download indecent images is set to be barred from working with children.

Stanilev Balev was arrested at work at a glass production unit after police seized his devices at his home in Harcourt Road, Buckland, last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

When arrested the part-time piano and guitar tutor, who teaches adults and children, confessed: ‘Yes I have downloaded images of children.’

Portsmouth Crown Court heard officers found Balev had used peer-to-peer filesharing software that meant he distributed ‘in excess of 13,000 in a 24-hour period,’ prosecutor Christopher Stopa said.

Mr Stopa added Balev admitted to searching ‘a year before child, children, adults, while searching in relation to UFOs’. Mr Stopa added: ‘He recalls thinking he couldn’t really believe how easy it was to get that sort of images.’

Balev, 39, denied having a sexual interest in children but a forensic examination of a computer found search terms including ‘lolita’ and ‘paedo’.

Sentencing, Recorder William Mousley QC imposed a 12-month jail term suspended for two years with 120 hours’ unpaid work and 30 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Mitigating, Daniell Reilly said Balev told a probation officer his search ‘was just curiosity, he wanted to see what sort of material was available’.

Officers found nine indecent images in total on one computer. The court heard police could not access his phone. Both have been forfeited to police.

The images were a single category A still image and four videos, two category B videos and two category C videos.

Probation rated Balev, who used the software to share music with friends, as a low risk of reoffending.

Balev, who lives at home with his mother, admitted three charges of making indecent images and three of distribution. He has no previous and is remorseful.

Judge Mousley suspended the jail term partly as he could be rehabilitated and the effect on Balev’s mother if he went to prison.

The Buglarian national, who has lived in Britain for 13 years, will not be deported, the court heard.