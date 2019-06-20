SICK vandals mutilated a dead badger before dumping it on an Army reservist’s car with flour, eggs and ketchup.

Teenager Charli Wheatley burst into tears when she found her £900 Hyundai, parked outside the home she shares with her parents, had been vandalised.

Army reservist 18-year-old Charli Wheatley burst into tears when she discovered her 900 Hyundai had been covered in flour, ketchup, eggs and a dead badger had been left on the windscreen in Field Way in Denmead. Picture: Charli Wheatley

The 18-year-old parked in an allocated space opposite her home in Field Way, Denmead, at 10pm last night after she finished training with 295 Battery Artillery in Hilsea last night.

But she was devastated and confused to make the gruesome discovery this morning – having done nothing to make her the victim of what she believes is a targeted attack.

The Havant and South Downs College student said: ‘I just burst into tears knowing that someone did that, it’s disgusting.

‘I’m very confused. I’ve no idea – I’ve not personally done anything that would provoke it.

Army reservist Charli Wheatley, 18, was left devastated after her car was targeted and a dead badger was left on the bonnet. Pictured: Charli Wheatley near her now clean car at her home in Denmead. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘There’s flour, eggs, ketchup and the dead badger on my windscreen. Its guts were everywhere on my car, it’s awful.’

Upset Charli, who will soon train at Pirbright to join the regular Army after completing her uniformed services course, spent four hours cleaning up the mess.

She informed Hampshire police and said officers think ‘the wrong car was targeted’.

Charli, who works part time at Tesco, said: ‘It was out there all morning, I’ve literally just finished it. It took nearly four hours cleaning up.

Army reservist 18-year-old Charli Wheatley burst into tears when she discovered her 900 Hyundai had been covered in flour, ketchup, eggs and a dead badger had been left on the windscreen in Field Way in Denmead. Picture: Charli Wheatley

‘The dead badger is still outside, we have to wait for the council to come and remove it. We can’t remove it ourselves.

‘I honestly have no idea why this has happened to me, I’ve done nothing wrong and feel personally attacked.’

Her mum Jacki, 57, was told to check her daughter’s car after dad Chris, 45, first spotted the mess at 7am.

Jacki said: ‘It’s not the fact it’s the eggs and flour, it’s more the fact that its a badger.

‘It’s just disgusting – absolutely.

‘I hope they get TB (tuberculosis) to be honest.

‘I hope they get something serious, that’s just disgusting.

‘I feel for my daughter, she’s trying to get on in life and someone comes along and victimises her and now she feels threatened.’

There was no damage to the car.

Police are making enquiries. Call 101 quoting 44190211879.