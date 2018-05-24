Mutiny Festival 2018: Police promise clampdown on drugs and alcohol at Portsmouth festival

POLICE officers have warned people not to sneak booze into Mutiny Festival – and say anyone caught with drugs will be chucked out.

Hampshire Constabulary has been working with the organisers of the festival, which is on Saturday and Sunday at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, to keep those attending safe.

Last year's Mutiny Festival

Festivalgoers will be required to show ID to get into the site, with a separate entrance for those aged 16 and 17.

Every bag will be searched on the way in.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend to see the likes of Sean Paul and Craig David perform.

Silver police commander at Mutiny Festival 2018, Superintendent Paul Bartolomeo, says that no alcohol can be brought onto the festival site and that police will be keeping a close eye for any drugs.

He said: ‘Our priority is to keep the event and the local area running as smoothly as possible, and we have been working with the organisers to achieve this aim.

‘Those attending can expect to see officers at the site – they will provide help and advice.

‘We would like to remind people that the organisers have a policy that no alcohol can be brought on to the site.

‘Controlled drugs and psychoactive substances are not permitted.

‘If you are caught with these substances, you will, at the very least, be ejected and barred from returning to the site.

‘You also run the risk of being arrested and receiving a criminal record. Even just dabbling in illegal drugs and psychoactive substances can have catastrophic and fatal consequences.

‘There is likely to be some congestion when people leave the site each night. Please follow the social media feeds of the organisers and Portsmouth City Council for the latest road updates.’

