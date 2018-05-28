MUTINY FESTIVAL 2018: Three people arrested in drug investigation

Have your say

THREE people have been arrested by officers looking into drug supply at Mutiny Festival.

Overnight, police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old man from Cosham on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They are currently in police custody.

As previously reported in The News, 18-year-old Georgia Jones and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan died after falling ill at Mutiny on Saturday evening.

Georgia’s mum had posted on Facebook saying her daughter had taken ‘two pills’.

Organisers of the festival on King George V playing fields, in Cosham, cancelled the final day of the event yesterday following the two deaths.

On Saturday, 15 people including Georgia and Tommy were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital although not all of those were drug-related.

Politicians and councillors have since called for action and for investigations into the deaths and the safety of the festival.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101.