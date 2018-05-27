Mutiny Festival deaths: Here’s everything we know so far

TWO people have died at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth, closing the festival a day early.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man died in hospital after being taken ill yesterday evening.

Here’s everything we know so far:

:: Festival organisers posted on social media on Saturday afternoon, warning of a ‘dangerous high strength or bad batch substance on site’.

:: At 7.10pm, police were called to an 18-year-old woman that had fallen ill. In a statement, Hampshire police said: ‘we were informed that an 18-year-old woman had fallen ill at the festival site in King George V Playing Fields, Cosham. The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she later died.’

:: 20 minutes later, police were called to a second incident. A spokesman said: ‘At 7.30pm, a 20-year-old man was found collapsed at the festival site. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he later died.’

:: Following the incidents, organisers urged festivalgoers to contact their loved ones to inform them that they were safe.

:: Both the 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were confirmed dead earlier this morning – Hampshire police say the deaths are separate incidents and that they aren’t being treated as suspicious. The next of kin have been informed.

:: At 9am this morning, festival organisers announced on Facebook that the Sunday of the festival had been cancelled.

:: Portsmouth Hospitals has now confirmed that 15 people from Mutiny Festival have been admitted to hospital – it is unknown exactly how many people are in for drug-related issues.

Police reported six drug-related incidents at last year’s festival – including one instance where a man was found with 10 bags of powder.

Two people die after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth

Final day of Mutiny Festival is cancelled after deaths

Tributes flood in for Mutiny Festival deaths