Mutiny Festival deaths: organisers hold press conference as young man and woman die

MUTINY organisers have said they took the decision to shut the festival to protect the welfare of revellers after two people died last night.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died after falling ill at the festival last night. They were rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital but could not be saved.

Mutiny Festival was cancelled on Sunday after two people died. The festival was due to take place for a second day at King Richard Playing Fields, Cosham, Portsmouth.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The showpiece event was cancelled today amid concerns over the health of those attending following revelations of a ‘bad batch’ of substances at the festival yesterday.

Mutiny has come under fire from party-goers over its security while others were angry they had not been told the event had been cancelled.

Ian Baird, Mutiny safety organiser, said: ‘It is with tremendous sadness that we can confirm that two of our festival famil died in hospital overnight.’

He continued: ‘We understand the police are not linking the two deaths at this stage. We do know that the police are supporting the next of kin and we are continuing to work closely with both the police and the other relevant authorities.

‘We took the decision, supported by the police, to cancel today’s festival to safeguard the welfare of all our visitors and out of respect for the two young people who lost their lives.

‘This is deeply upsetting and we again wish to send all our thoughts to the families.’

The festival has also issued the words from organiser Luke Betts.

