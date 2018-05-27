Mutiny Festival deaths: Portsmouth politicians ‘review’ after two die

POLITICIANS have called for an in-depth investigation following the deaths of two people at Mutiny Festival.

An 18-year-old woman and a man, age 20, were both taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in separate circumstances after falling ill yesterday evening before dying. Police say the deaths are not suspicious.

Organisers have now cancelled the event after the tragic events - with them saying ‘enquiries are being made’ into what happened.

And now Conservative group leader Donna Jones has demanded action to prevent a similar incident happening again.

‘Following the sad news of the death of two young people at a festival in Portsmouth last night, my thoughts are with the families and friends coming to terms with the tragic news today,’ the councillor said.

‘Following this sad incident, we need a thorough investigation into what happened and what could have been done differently to prevent the loss of young lives.

‘This is important to prevent similar deaths in the future and to ensure the families have answers explaining what actions led to the tragedy last night.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has also called for a review into the festival.

He said: ‘I’m saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life of two attendees at Mutiny Festival in Cosham this weekend and am thinking of the friends and family affected at this very difficult time.

‘It is imperative we see a robust and wide ranging review to understand what happened and what important lessons can be learnt.’

