NATIONAL: Appeal after man commits armed robbery... to get hold of McDonald’s Monopoly tickets

AN ARMED man threatened McDonalds workers with a knife and stole a box of cards for the restaurant’s Monopoly game, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after a man entered the McDonald’s restaurant in Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, on March 23 at around 2pm.

He waved a knife at staff and took the box of cards and vouchers.

The man has been described by police as black, dressed in a hooded top, white gloves and black trousers.

Detective Constable Emma Brookes said: ‘Although he had his face covered, it is possible that someone may recognise his clothing, or may have heard someone talking about this robbery.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101.