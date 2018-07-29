NATIONAL: Ram-raiders use JCB to tear down front of high street bank and steal cash machine

RAIDERS used a digger to tear down the facade of a high street bank and steal a cash machine.

Police said ‘significant damage’ had been done to the Barclays Bank in Olney, Milton Keynes, during the early-morning raid today.

The JCB which forced entry into the bank. Picture: Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire & Rescue Service/PA

Officers were called to the scene on High Street at about 3.05am following reports that a JCB had been used to force entry to the bank.

Thames Valley Police closed the road while the building was assessed for safety.

Investigating officer inspector Kellie Smith said: ‘This road closure is in place for the safety of the public.

‘We are aware this will cause disruption this morning as it is a main route in Olney and we will work with our partners to partially re-open the road as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.’

The smashed front of the bank. Picture: Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire & Rescue Service / PA Wire

On Friday, an ATM was stolen in Clanfield after thieves used a stolen forklift to plough into a Co-op.

Nearby residents said the scene was like a ‘war zone’.