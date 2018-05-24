Nearly 1,700 rapes reported in Hampshire last year, data reveals

ALMOST 1,700 rapes were reported to police in Hampshire during 2016/17, according to new figures.

According to statistics by the Rape Monitoring Group (RMG), the county saw 1,147 total police recorded rapes of a woman aged 16 or over in 2016/17, 76 convictions for rape and 1,696 incidents of rape and reported rape in the county.

Figures show there were nearly 394 rapes of female children aged under 16 and just over 93 rapes of boys under 16 years. There were also 62 adult male rapes.

The statistic brings together Home Office data and from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The figures released highlight the different stages of the criminal justice process from recording of the crime, referral to CPS for charging and prosecution, through to conviction and sentencing. As a result comparisons from the figures may be hard to make.

‘This data shows how cases of rape are dealt with at all stages of the criminal justice process,’ the report stated. ‘The data is gathered from different sources, over different timescales. This makes tracking the results of specific cases difficult. What it does show is the scale of reported rape and the variation of outcomes.

‘We intend that releasing the data in this format will promote a more thorough analysis of how rape is dealt with across the criminal justice system.’ Other key findings included 159 people found guilty of rape with 426 people proceeded against in court. Meanwhile the CPS saw 158 referrals and took 63 decisions to charge.

The report stated the findings were not meant to be exhaustive but were only meant as guide — especially with the recording of such figures notoriously difficult and sometimes misleading.

Detective Superintendent of Hampshire police Rachel Farrell said: ‘Victims report rape to the police for a number of different reasons. Some do not want a criminal investigation to take place or support a prosecution.

‘In all cases Hampshire Constabulary works closely with partner agencies to provide support to these victims.

‘We are committed to accurately recording rape and sexual offences even when there is no possibility of a charge or conviction.

‘In the last year we have put in place a dedicated rape investigation team called Operation Amberstone. This team, which is made up of specialist investigators and interviewers, has enhanced our investigative capabilities and ability to pursue serious offenders. It has also enabled us to provide additional support to victims.

‘We believe that rape is significantly underreported and we hope that seeing how seriously the police take reports of rape and sexual abuse will give victims the confidence to talk to us.

‘If you, or someone you know, has been the victim of a sexual offence then please report it to us on 101.’