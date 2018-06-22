Negligence lawyers offer their services to families

Despite not being a criminal law firm, London-based Leigh Day has said it ‘will be watching carefully’ as the Crown Prosecution Service considers if evidence published by the Gosport Independent Panel could bring criminal charges.

Speaking to The News, a spokesperson for the firm said it was happy to help families affected by the tragedy.

They said: ‘We have taken some of the largest cases against the government on healthcare issues, including acting for over 250 alleged victims of abuse at Stafford Hospital.

‘We are very willing to make ourselves available should any of the [Gosport War Memorial Hospital] families need to discuss their legal options.’

Another avenue open to those affected, they said, was challenging the fact many of the patients who died at the hospital had not been given inquests.

‘The fact that out of the hundreds of deaths at the Gosport War Memorial hospital there appears to have only been eleven inquests is shocking,’ a spokesperson said.

‘The coroner may well still have the power, even after so long, to open an inquest which would then be adjourned while criminal proceedings are brought – but could ultimately lead to a death being investigated in a full and fair way.’

Citing a ‘huge issue in relation to access for justice’ for families hit by tragedies such as that at the hospital, Leigh Day said loved ones of victims could also turn to civil courts to bring a claim against the hospital under the Human Rights Act.

If you are a family member of one of the patients who died, you can contact Leigh Day on (020) 7650 1200 or postbox@leighday.co.uk