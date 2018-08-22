Neighbours of victim in Fareham murder probe say he was ‘vulnerable’

NEIGHBOURS have spoken of their concern over a 29-year-old man who was found dead at his flat on Monday.

Residents at a flat block in Omaha Close in Fareham have told The News they had been worried about their neighbour since May.

Police at the scene in Fareham where a man's body was found in his flat

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘Groups of people would visit his flat at all times of the day and night and bang on the doors if they weren’t let in.

‘He was so vulnerable and these people were taking advantage of him. He would always be apologetic to me about the noise and the problems and he always asked me for help.’

Police have launched a murder investigation after the man was found with injuries to his back. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called to the flat at 12.40pm on Monday over a concern for welfare.

The 27-year-old flat resident from Fareham explained she frequently called the police, the flat block owners Clarion Housing and the council about the issues including anti-social behaviour and evidence of drug taking.

Police at Omaha Close, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She said: ‘Police used to be here all the time as he would ask me for help and I would call the police and so would other neighbours.

‘I told them he was vulnerable and needed help. I was scared this would happen and I tried to help as much as I could giving him milk and food but he has been let down in his life.’

The flat residents are now concerned for their safety.

The-mother-of-two added: ‘The bedroom windows of my two children were egged because I called the police and now there is a nasty person out there who needs to be caught.

‘The front door to the flat block has not had a handle for months because these groups of people damaged it and police had to break the window of the flat to get in. I heard it smash yesterday afternoon so whoever did this has a key to the flat.

‘I am worried about all the families and young kids in this flat block.’

Clarion Housing declined to give a comment but confirmed they are visiting residents to provide reassurance.

Police, sniffer dogs and forensic teams scoured the surrounding area around the flat and have conducted door to door enquiries.

Leanne Coudry and her partner Dean Childs live in the flat block and who was friendly with the victim.

Leanne said: ‘He was a really nice guy and this is all so sad.’

Dean, 26, added: ‘I saw him last week in town and waved and said hi.

‘Then yesterday when we got back from being out there was lots of police cars everywhere.’

Specialist police are in contact with the man’s family, who have been informed of his death.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Bic or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.