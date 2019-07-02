Neighbours shocked as teenager is arrested for murder after woman's death in Hambledon

HAMBLEDON residents say they are shocked after a murder probe was opened in their quiet village.

Hampshire police say that a teenager from the village has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 50s was found dead.

Vicarage Lane in Hambledon

Nearby neighbour Lee Hickley, 35, said: ‘I saw a lot of police cars outside the house yesterday but didn’t think anything of it.

‘They’ve been here all yesterday and today. It’s shocking. You wouldn’t have thought that could happen here.’

READ MORE: Teenager arrested for murder after woman found dead in Hambledon

Another resident said: ‘The place was full of police. The last thing I imagined was it being a murder especially in a quiet village like this.’