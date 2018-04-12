New high sheriff of Hampshire joins Pompey CEO Sleepout effort

THE NEWLY-APPOINTED high sheriff of Hampshire will join business leaders for the Pompey CEO Sleepout on Monday.

Mark Thistlethwayte is gearing up to bed down alongside more than 65 other regional bosses for the sponsored sleep at Fratton Park.

Also the executive chairman of housebuilder Buckland Capital Ltd – which is behind the ongoing 6,000-home Welborne development – Mr Thistlethwayte said it was a ‘huge honour’ to take up his high sheriff post at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

A chunk of his role for the next year will include supporting a wealth of charities and good causes in Hampshire, beginning with the trio of beneficiaries lined up for the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

Reflecting on his decision to get involved Mr Thistlethwayte, from Hambledon, said: ‘The Pompey CEO Sleepout combines many of the issues I care most about.

‘My mission to deliver genuinely affordable but high-quality homes in south Hampshire together with being a long-term Pompey supporter, combines well with my duty as high sheriff to focus on homelessness and its impact on families and causes of crime. It was an obvious choice.’

After he donates the money he has raised for the Pompey CEO Sleepout – more than £1,000, pitching him in the top 10 participants – Mr Thistlethwayte said supporting organisations tackling homelessness will be a ‘core part’ of his high sheriff tenure.

‘Ensuring everyone has acces, not only to a roof over their head, but something that they want to call home and a base for everything else, is fundamental to my beliefs,’ he said.

‘I look forward to working with a range of charities and other organisations in this area.’

Prior to chairing Buckland Capital Ltd 10 years ago, Mr Thistlethwayte had previously been the CEO of a varity of Rothschild Group companies.