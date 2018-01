Have your say

BARRISTERS, court staff and members of the judiciary welcomed a new judge.

Judge William Ashworth was yesterday welcomed at a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court after he was made a circuit judge last week.

The 45-year-old, who was formerly a district judge in magistrates’ courts and a crown court recorder, will hear criminal cases in the city.

Barrister Anthony Bailey said he wished the judge ‘congratulations’ on his appointment.