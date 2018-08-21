New police push over schoolgirl’s murder

Police are to hand out leaflets appealing for sightings of murdered Hampshire schoolgirl Lucy McHugh four weeks to the day since she was last seen.

The 13-year-old, whose body was found at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26, was last seen walking along Coxford Road past a Tesco Express store at 9.30am on July 25.

Officers from Hampshire Police will be handing out the leaflets, which feature a new photograph of Lucy supplied by her family, close to the sports centre.

A force spokesman said: ‘We are hoping to jog people's memory about that morning - maybe you were taking your dog out or walking at the sports centre after 9.30am.’

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton added: ‘The big question is: What happened to Lucy after 9.30am? Maybe you have been away on holiday and seeing our officers in the area today will jog your memory. Did you see Lucy and was she with anyone?

‘It's never too late to get in touch - your piece of information, however insignificant it might seem, could help us find Lucy's killer.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Refund or make a report here.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.