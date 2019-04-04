Newly married plasterer who punched EasyJet staff at Gatwick Airport has been jailed

A man who punched two EasyJet staff members while on board his honeymoon flight to Egypt has been jailed.

Michael Cunnett was also ordered to pay compensation to the employees following the incident at Gatwick Airport on February 7.

Michael Cunnett has been jailed. Picture: Sussex Police

After being asked not to use his e-cigarette, Cunnett became aggressive and punched one of the crew in the face.

When another member of crew attempted to intervene, he too was punched in the face.

The 38-year-old plasterer, of Tonstall Road, Epsom, Surrey, was escorted from the flight – which had yet to depart – and his aggressive demeanour continued outside, where he was arrested.

Whilst on route to custody, he repeatedly kicked the van, causing damage. He was further arrested for this.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, he was jailed for seven months for interfering with aircrew and ordered to pay £500 compensation to each of the two men he assaulted. He faced no separate penalty for criminal damage.

Sergeant Ian Hatcher, of the Gatwick Prevention Team, said: ‘This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences committed, and we’d like to make it clear that disruptive or abusive behaviour at Gatwick Airport will not be tolerated.

‘Police officers and airline staff have a right to go about their daily duties without being subjected to abuse. Cunnett’s actions were completely unacceptable, and he was arrested and charged with a number of offences accordingly.

‘One of our force priorities is to keep people safe and feeling safe, and anyone who compromises this will be dealt with robustly.”’