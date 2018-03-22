Nine cars targeted in string of broad daylight break-ins

Have your say

NINE vehicles were targeted by thieves yesterday afternoon in a spate of daylight break-ins.

Thugs smashed windows and made off with bags, clothing and a toolbox in the spree at Chase Mill in Winchester Road at Bishop’s Waltham.

Police said four thefts and five attempted thefts took place, between 3.20pm and 3.45pm.

As part of their investigations, officers are ‘particularly keen’ to trace a blue BMW with 53 plates – last seen in the area at the time of the raid.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180106230.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.