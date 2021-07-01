No jail for Horndean man spat at Waterlooville bus driver saying he had Covid-19

A MAN who tried to spit at a bus driver has been spared jail.

By Ben Fishwick
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:55 am

Terry Boyse, 34, repeatedly tried to spit at the First Bus driver Lee Haines on September 12 last year in Waterlooville.

He told Mr Haines he had Covid-19 at the time.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

Boyse, of Portsmouth Road, Horndean, admitted assault by beating.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court he was told the jail term was suspended as he has genuine remorse and can rehabilitate by ditching booze and sorting both his mental health and emotional problems.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £150 compensation and complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Marc Reddy, managing director at First Solent, said: ‘We take assaults on our staff extremely seriously, and every incident is reported to the authorities.’

