A SHAMED sailor has dodged jailed after paedophile hunters caught him trying to meet a 15-year-old girl.

Royal Navy rating Kyle Catmull’s mother wept in the public gallery as he was handed a suspended sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning.

Royal Navy rating Kyle Catmull broke down in tears on a video recorded by TRAP in Fareham

The 21-year-old was seen crying and holding his head in his hands in a sting caught on video by vigilante group TRAP in Fareham on July 24.

Catmull, who was based at HMS Collingwood after completing 10 weeks basic training at HMS Raleigh, Plymouth, thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

But he broke down when he learned the minor was fictional - and he had been exchanging messages with a grown man attempting to snare potential sex offenders.

Catmull had spoken to the character, named Ellie, about having penetrative sex upon meeting and had took a condom with him.

The court heard he spoke to someone he thought was a 19-year-old virgin Ellie.

Within six messages the age on the profile was switched to 15.

Later in the conversation when Catmull agreed to meet the girl he told her he was 18 to make her feel ‘more comfortable,’ the court heard.

He admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming last month.

Sentencing Catmull to an eight-month term suspended for 24 months, judge William Ashworth said: ‘You have made full admissions to the police and to everybody in this case and you have never set out to minimise what you have done, which is unusual in these cases.

‘In my view the appropriate sentence, having taken into account all the mitigating facts, would be one year in custody.

‘However you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

‘This is a clear case where the sentence can be suspended because of the very good prospects of rehabilitation.’

Catmull, formerly of East Farm Lane, Fulstow, Louth, and care of HMS Collingwood in Fareham, must now sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

Judge Ashworth said it is like Catmull’s navy career has been plunged into jeopardy, but no final decision has been made.

Royal Navy guidelines allow people with some types of convictions to sign up.

But would-be recruits, or those seeking re-entry to the service, can be permanently barred if they have served specific types of sentences or committed certain offences.

Catmull will complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and pay costs of £350.