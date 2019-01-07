Notorious illegal car clamper hauled into Portsmouth court after going to Turkey during his harassment trial

Nightmare neighbour Gordon Miller has been hauled in front of magistrates after being convicted of harassment.

The 52-year-old, of Winchester Road, Buckland, was wanted under a court warrant after not showing up for his trial. A court was told he was in Turkey for dental work during the one-day hearing last month.

Gordon Miller is due to be sentenced on January 31

As reported,one of Miller’s elderly neighbours told Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court he had been abusive ‘hundreds of times’ to them while living in Tangier Road, Baffins.

READ MORE: Notorious Portsmouth illegal clamper faces jail for bullying elderly neighbours for nearly nine years

She added: ‘When it’s been nice and we’ve been sat out in the garden he has heard us talking and then he will start talking to people and he has said again “they’re the … Christians they’re living too long” and “when they’re dead I shall (urinate) and dance on their graves”.’

As reported, Miller shot to notoriety in the early 2000s after being caught illegally clamping vehicles across Portsmouth.

In December magistrates convicted Miller in his absence of harassment between June 2009 and January this year, and failing to comply with a community protection notice by not removing junk from the alleyway. He was cleared of criminal damage.

Magistrates were told he was convicted for a separate harassment charge against The Baffins pub landlord Mitch Payne and was facing six to eight weeks’ jail for that offence.

Miller appeared before magistrates on January 3 and will be sentenced on January 31.

He was granted bail.