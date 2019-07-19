Notorious Portsmouth nuisance Gary Saunders is jailed

A NOTORIOUS nuisance has been jailed for six weeks.

Gary Saunders, 59, of Victoria Street, Buckland, admitted two charges of assault by beating on July 6 in Southsea.

Gary Saunders in Portsmouth. Picture: ( 170327-4062)

He also admitted damaging the front door of a house in Waterloo Street on the same day.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for six weeks.

Saunders must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

