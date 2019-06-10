Nuisance thief who stole from Fareham shops is jailed

A THIEF has been jailed for nine months for a string of crimes.

Michael Leach, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 36 weeks.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

He admitted four shoplifting charges, burglary and two offences failure to surrender to court.

Leach stole £299 worth of goods from Boots in Westbury Mall, Fareham, on February 26.

He stole £250 worth of goods from Asda on February 12 and 13.

He burgled Speedy Fix Repairs in West Street, Fareham, on April 10 where he stole a wallet, cash, debit cards, and foreign currency.

The next day he stole £170 worth of Clinique gift sets worth £170 at Boots in Fareham.

Leach admitted failing to surrender to court on May 8 and June 3.

Magistrates jailed him for 36 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge.

He will not have to pay as he was detained in court instead.