Nunchucks, two swords, and more than 50 knives handed into Fareham police during amnesty

Councillors say they were shocked by the assortment of weapons that were surrendered to Fareham police station this year - including a set of nunchucks.

Among the weapons deposited in a designated bin at the station were two swords, a telescopic baton, and more than 50 knives.

A weapon deposit bin at Fareham station used during the amnesty.

Police announced the details following a knife amnesty operation across Hampshire from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 17.

Discussing the new last week, Councillor Trevor Cartwright, of Warsash ward and executive member for health and public protection, said: 'I've never heard of nunchucks being handed in before.

'Because Fareham is a safe area, we have more people who feel they do not need to own something like that - people in other areas might not feel the same.'

The knife amnesty saw Fareham police station receive almost a third of all weapons handed in across Hampshire.

Knife crime lead for Hampshire Constabulary, Temporary Superintendent Claire Taylor

More than 180 knives were handed into stations across the county, with a further a 140 knives being recovered or seized during searches and operations.

Knife crime lead for Hampshire Constabulary, Temporary Superintendent Claire Taylor, said: 'Even though levels of knife crime in Hampshire and Isle of Wight are low, there is a continuing concern nationally around knife crime, which has seen an increase following a downward trend.

'In our week of action operations we targeted habitual offenders in crime hotspots, resulting in arrests and weapons seized.

'We also worked with Trading Standards to identify retailers who are failing to meet their responsibilities under the law on selling.'

Knife crime incidents have increased by more than 25 per cent in eight years in the county.

Reports of knife crime dropped from 781 crimes in 2008 to 497 in 2011 - but has since increased year-on-year to 544 in 2018.

Councillor Geoff Fazackarley, head of the health and public protection scrutiny panel, said: 'The police are doing everything possible in the most difficult circumstance.

'It's very hard, and they do so well with the resources they have.'