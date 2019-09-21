A POLICE officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after failing to show ‘tolerance’ and being verbally offensive while at a gay bar.

Former officer Thomas Welling quit before he could be sacked by a gross misconduct panel that heard he failed to ‘failed to act with self-control and tolerance’ at Hampshire Boulevard in St Pauls Road in the city centre.

Hampshire Boulevard, in St Pauls Rd, Portsmouth city centre photographed in 2018. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The incident dates back to December 23, 2017, but the misconduct hearing only took place earlier this summer.

Mr Welling was a special constable, a fully-warranted officer who volunteers as a police officer alongside a regular civilian job.

A statement on Hampshire police's website said: ‘It was alleged that Special Constable Thomas Welling failed to act with self-control and tolerance while off duty on 23 December 2017 at Hampshire Boulevard Bar and Nightclub in Portsmouth.

‘The panel heard that he attempted to use his police identification to influence members of staff, failed to treat members of the public with respect and courtesy by using inappropriate language, and was verbally offensive.

‘The panel found all allegations proven as gross misconduct and that SC Welling’s conduct had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

‘SC Welling would have been dismissed without further notice had he still been a serving officer.’

The hearing took place on June 26.