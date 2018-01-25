Offenders do 115,250 hours in community

OFFENDERS on probation have contributed more than 115,250 hours of unpaid work.

Community payback schemes, including court orders, have meant those on probation have delivered the equivalent of £902,000 worth of work.

The work has been supervised by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company.

Offenders working in their communities after being sentenced for criminal offences have contributed tens of thousands of hours in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Kim Thornden-Edwards, chief executive of HIOW CRC, said: ‘Community payback provides a tough, effective and visible punishment requiring people to undertake challenging work while giving something back to communities where they live.

‘It also provides an opportunity for people to turn their experience into a positive one by picking up new skills that can help them towards paid employment and leading more stable, positive and crime-free lives.’