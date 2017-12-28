Offenders in Southsea praised for helping elderly at Christmas

A TEAM of offenders have been praised for their efforts to deliver Christmas hampers over the festive season.

The group on the Community Payback scheme packed hundreds of hampers with food and presents at the Salvation Army base in Albert Road, Southsea, and delivered them to the elderly on Christmas Day.

Run by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), the project aims to help get those who have broken the law on the straight and narrow through voluntary work.

Jeff Harris, the CRC’s placement manager, said: ‘This is a great way for our service users to serve their hours.

‘The work helps the most needy in our society, and is a perfect illustration of the good work that probation delivers.

‘It not only supports the Salvation Army, but also helps our service users gain respect, learn new skills and supports their rehabilitation.’

Major Helen Urmston, who leads the Southsea Salvation Army Centre, said: ‘It is an extremely busy time for us, so the extra help is very much appreciated.’