Officer’s appeal after teenager left with fractured jaw after Waterlooville assault

On August 17, a 17-year-old victim was attending a house party which had spilled out onto the field of the football club on Five Heads Road.

At some time between 10.30pm and 11pm, he was talking to a group of people on the field when he was approached by a male who accused him of ‘bad mouthing’ a girl.

Police say that five to ten minutes later, a group of around 15 to 20 males approached him, chased him to the gate of the car park, and assaulted him.

Police officer takes notes.

He attended the Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was treated for a fractured jaw.

In a post on the Waterlooville Police Facebook page, PC Chris Neal said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this attack to contact me. Were you at the party? Did you see what happened?

‘The victim was left with a fractured jaw which required two metal plates and eight screws fitted.

‘If you saw what happened, or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting 44210333816.’

