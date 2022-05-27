The 53-year-old, from Romsey, was last seen at roughly 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
He is believed to be travelling towards the New Forest.
Officers and his family are worried about his wellbeing.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.
‘Jason is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, bald, and wears glasses.
‘He was last seen wearing a red jumper, tracksuit and walking boots.
‘He has three tattoos, including the letter V on his right wrist, an inscription on his left wrist and scripture on his right shoulder.
‘We believe he has travelled in the direction of the New Forest.
‘If you have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220208180.’