Officers crack down on anti-social behaviour

POLICE officers handed out dispersal notices after incidents of anti-social behaviour in the heart of Portsmouth.

Members of the Project Stark policing team have given out three dispersal notices in Commercial Road today, banning people from the area for 48 hours.

Acting Sgt Dan McGarrigle, right, and PCSO Hayden Alderson are part of the Project Stark team. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘Officers have given three 48hr dispersal notices in Commercial Road today because of their anti-social behaviour, this means they can’t come back to the area during that period or they face getting arrested.’

As previously reported in The News, the Project Stark team was launched at the end of last year and monitors Portsmouth’s Guildhall Walk, Guildhall Square and Commercial Road after a spike in crime and anti-social behaviour.

The operation, led by Acting Sergeant Dan McGarrigle, has already led to a reduction in crime in the centre.

The team, which shares information with the council and other organisations, has been targeting prolific shoplifters, thieves stealing from cars and has been trying to help homeless people.

A/Sgt McGarrigle said: ‘Anyone who is committing crime or anti-social behaviour in the city centre – their behaviour won’t be tolerated.

‘It’s an area that people want to enjoy from all over the city and if there are people there causing problems we will take robust action against them.