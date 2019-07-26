Old Portsmouth chaos: Wedding party celebrations hit as residents react to Hotwalls disturbance

WEDDING plans were disrupted due to the riotous scenes at the Hotwalls.

As youngsters smashed bottles, fought in the streets and rode their bikes in front of traffic, a wedding ceremony was taking place at the Square Tower.

The Wellington Bar owner, Lorraine Lumb, with employee, Enrico Mussafra.

Wedding coordinator, Steve Hender, said: ‘We were busy doing the speeches when everything kicked off. I’ve never seen anything like it. Guests normally come outside after the meal but it simply wasn’t safe to do so. We had to go onto the roof.’

Residents said the situation has been building for a number of weeks with large numbers of teenagers gathering and taking part in anti-social behaviour.

Russ Smith, 37, commented: ‘It happened last year but never as bad as this. Kids have been fighting in the street, drinking and smashing bottles.’

Owner of the The Wellington Bar, Lorraine Lumb, said: ‘I grew up in this area and have never experienced this. The mess left behind every morning is terrible.’

Melanie Hope added: ‘More police are needed in this area, particularly during the warm weather.’