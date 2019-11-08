'Ongoing' investigation into murder of Hambledon woman

A teenager arrested in a murder probe remains detained under the Mental Health Act, police have confirmed.

Detectives are continuing to probe the death of 50-year-old Joanna Thompson. She was found dead in Vicarage Lane in Hambledon on July 1.

A post mortem found she died due to neck injuries, Hampshire police previously said.

Police arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder, who was then detained under section two of the Mental Health Act.

No details have been released by police about the arrested person as the force is concerned it would identify the teenager.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The investigation is still live and the teenager is still detained under the Mental Health Act, so this is very much ongoing.’

