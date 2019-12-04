Our latest updates from cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Ross Delph, 21, of Stockheath Road, Havant, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on February 18.

Magistrates fined her £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Victor Edwards, 59, of Seahorse Walk, Gosport, admitted drink-driving on October 6 in Gosport.

A test revealed he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 40 hours' unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 23 months.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cosimo Marasca, 37, of Greenhayes, Broadstone in Dorset, admitted driving while banned on September 16 in Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week jail term suspended for a year.

He drove within 11 days of being banned.

He must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned again for 19 months.

He admitted having no insurance and received no separate penalty.

Jacek Muszynski, 59, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted shoplifting at Tesco in Crasswell Street on November 11.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for two thefts and having a knife.

Magistrates detained him in court as he was held overnight in custody.

David Tait, 46, of Shearwater Avenue, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Fareham on October 27.

A test revealed he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £761 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

He must pay a £76 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Charlie Breeze, 20, of The Fairway, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Portsmouth on October 27.

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Breeze was banned from driving for 12 months.

Jason Butler, 27, of Ockendon Close, Southsea, admitted theft of £309 worth of goods from Tesco on October 12.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Butler also admitted breaching a 12-month conditional discharge for theft.