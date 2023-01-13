As reported, police have launched a manhunt to find the man - aged in his 40s or 50s - after he touched the 19-year-old inappropriately over her clothing before trying to pull her onto the ground. She was walking down an alleyway linking Wellington Street and Aldwell Street in the direction of Somers Road at 5.45pm on Sunday November 20 when it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five days on from the worrying incident, police have not made an arrest but are continuing the hunt to find the predator. ‘We haven’t arrested anyone for the sexual assault yet, our neighbourhoods teams are patrolling the area and enquiries are ongoing,’ a spokeswoman said.

Police

The force said earlier in the week: ‘The woman was approximately halfway down the alleyway when she was approached by a man who then touched her inappropriately over her clothing and attempted to pull her to the ground. A second woman who saw what was happening intervened and the man walked away in the direction of Guildhall Square. It’s possible that he turned into the area of Aldwell Street, Lower Forbury Road, River Street or Sedgley Close.’

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s/50s, of larger build who is overweight and 5ft 8in tall with short grey hair and was slightly balding with grey stubble and was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call police on 101 quoting 44220471727. Or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/