Owner’s anger as thief smashes into Portsmouth shop and steals charity box

A THIEF smashed open a door before storming into a shop and making off with £50 worth of cash in Drayton.

Filipino wholesale shop Bayon Oriental, in Havant Road was ransacked on Sunday morning at about 3am when an intruder broke into the premises and stole a till and a charity collection box.

It is the latest theft to take place in Drayton in recent weeks after a number of other similar incidents have reportedly taken place.

Shop owner Rosendo Lancita said he was worried about security at his shop as well as the worrying upturn in thefts in the area.

‘There was a man running from the store after taking the till with the money in it and a charity box.

‘He smashed open our door to get in and caused some damage,’ he said.

‘I’m scared there could be another break-in and because there have been other similar thefts in the area recently.’

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.