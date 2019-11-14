Pack of female youths and woman attack girl in targeted attack

Have your say

POLICE have launched an investigation after a schoolgirl was attacked by a gang of female youths and a woman in a targeted attack.

Officers are looking into an incident involving a 15-year-old girl who was set upon in a village outside Chichester after she had finished school.

The teenager was said to be 'verbally and physically attacked' during the ambush, which took place on Wednesday.

Sussex Police confirmed it had been 'made aware of an incident' in Broad Road, Nutbourne.

The authority revealed the schoolgirl was attacked by four people at 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘A 15-year-old girl was verbally and physically attacked by a woman and three other girls of her own age shortly after parting company with a school friend at Nutbourne Railway Station.

‘The victim sustained soreness and bruising. Those involved are believed to be known to each other.’