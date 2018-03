Have your say

MEAT thieves were stopped in their tracks as police recovered food after a supermarket raid.

Officers in Waterlooville seized more than 15 packs of meat yesterday as thieves descended on Co-op and Tesco stores.

The haul, which included bacon rashers, corned beef and sliced chicken breast, was secured by police at about 1pm.

An officer from Waterlooville said on Twitter: ‘Quantity of meat recovered by the team that had just been stolen. #crimedoesntpay #nosuchthingasafreelunch.’