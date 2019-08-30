Pants-wearing have-a-go-hero eyeballs burglars and jumps on car bonnet in attempt to stop getaway

A HAVE-a-go-hero came eyeball to eyeball with his hooded assailants after chasing them out of his house in nothing more than his pants before leaping across the bonnet of his £42,000 Mercedes-Benz to bravely tackle burglars stealing his prized possession.

In a scene more in keeping with a Hollywood action movie than quiet leafy village Warsash, victim Tim Harrison was left precariously balanced on the front of his car clinging to the wing mirror as three burglars reversed his Mercedes Coupe at top speed across the road.

Tim Harrison (right) with partner Ruth Freeman left) and General Manager of Jolly Farmer James OGrady

Thieves then smashed into picnic tables in the Jolly Farmer pub garden opposite – causing Mr Harrison to be catapulted through the air – before speeding off.

The 54-year-old victim escaped serious injury after he was left with just cuts and bruises. But the plucky businessman could at least take solace in his efforts causing the car severe rear-end damage so it could not be used for further criminality.

Police later found the car a few miles away in Red Barn Lane, Fareham.

Mr Harrison, describing the moment he saw the hooded burglars in his house around 3.30am on Thursday morning, said: ‘We were woken up after hearing people in our house.

‘I went to the top of the stairs where I saw three men leaving my house so I chased them downstairs and threw myself on the bonnet. I was hanging on to the wing mirror and in that moment made eye contact with the driver.

‘He looked at me and then reversed full speed across the road and crashed into a picnic table in the pub opposite – causing a massive bang.

‘I spoilt their day, though, because the car was all smashed up so they would not have been able to use it again.’

It is understood there could have been similar car thefts in the area, with one reported case in Lind Way, Park Gate.

A police spokesperson said: ‘A Mercedes was stolen from the driveway. It then collided with a bench and a pub on the same street as it was driven away.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44190307140.