Parents could face £1,000 fine for letting children leap off Hayling ferry pontoon

POLICE have warned parents they could face a £1,000 if they let their children jump off a ferry pontoon.

Hampshire police said youngsters leaping from Hayling ferry pontoon or swimming around it were putting their lives at risk.

And in warning to parents, the force tweeted: ‘We advise parents to not allow their children to swim around or jump off the Hayling Ferry Pontoo.

‘It is a dangerous area, with strong currents, making it not safe for people to swim. You are breaking a byelaw and could face a fine of up to £1000.’

The news comes more than a week after a gang of children were reported to police for hurling stones at the Hayling Island ferry.