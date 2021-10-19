Officers shut the motorway at Park Gate in both directions between junction 8 and 9 when Dean Williams, 28, climbed onto the wrong side of a bridge over the section,

A previous court hearing was told police, paramedics and a mental health team responded and Williams was offered support before he climbed down.

Severe congestion was caused during the incident on Friday, August 27 when he was on the bridge from around 3.30pm.

File photo of the M27. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

Today at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court he was fined with a 12-month community order and 20 days’ rehabilitation activities. He must pay a £95 surcharge.

Williams, of Drake Close, Park Gate, was held in police custody immediately afterwards and offered a ‘considerable amount of intervention,’ his solicitor Lian Webster previously said.

In August he was said to have the support of his GP, and ‘things seem to be moving in the right direction’ now, Ms Webster said.

Williams admitted causing a danger to road users on the M27.

Speaking at the hearing in August, prosecutor Giles Fletcher said: ‘It’s a very serious case. The defendant had climbed the wrong side of the bridge over the motorway.

‘This has led to police having to close entrances connected to the bridge but also they’ve had to close the M27 in both directions.

‘The M27 is a very busy road at quiet times.’

He said it was shut for ‘about three hours’.

‘They had to shut it both ways whilst it was negotiated with the defendant to come back over,’ Mr Fletcher said, who said Williams agreed to climb back over the railing.

He added: ‘Obviously there’s the worry for his safety, other people’s safety, the whole time this is ongoing.

‘Various agencies have been called out, police, paramedics.

‘There’s a great impact on the public because of the road congestion built up around.

‘He was assessed by the mental health team, so they did offer him various help which he then takes.’

For support, call Samaritans on 116 123.

