A WOMAN found dead in Fratton resulting in a man being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has now been named by police.

Zoey Ward, 43, who lived at Hope House in Milton Road, was pronounced dead at Kingston Park on Tuesday morning.

Police have cordoned off a section of St Marys Road in Portsmouth on July 23 after a woman was found dead. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of 43-year-old Zoey Ward.

Police have also revealed the man arrested was a 24-year-old from Portsmouth. He has been released but remains under investigation.

Ms Ward died close to homeless refuge Hope House on Milton Road where she is understood to have stayed at nighttime.

Police have now confirmed they were called to Milton Road in the wake of the incident.

Kingston Park was cordoned off as an investigation was launched after Ms Ward was pronounced dead at the scene following a ‘medical episode’.

Family friend Kim Crook, 20, from Southsea, said Ms Ward was a ‘a really lovable character.’

SEE ALSO: Police called in as rampaging gang of ‘100 youths’ cause carnage at Portsmouth Hot Walls

She said: ‘She was a little joker.

‘Everyone she met she would just get on with - she was really lovely.

‘I would see her with my mum every day, and she was fine when I last saw her - I saw her the day before she died.

‘She was commenting on my hair and how I was getting on with my life.

‘It’s so upsetting she’s now gone.’

SEE ALSO: Manslaughter arrest after woman found dead in Portsmouth park

Police were seen leaving Hope House on Tuesday while a spokesperson for the shelter told The News: ‘We’ve been told not to say anything because there is an ongoing investigation by police.’

Locals said homeless people were notorious for congregating in trees at Kingston Park, as well as a variety of other spots in the area – leaving many exasperated with drinking, fighting and anti-social behaviour on a daily basis.

Police are continuing their investigations into the deceased’s death.

A spokeswoman for the authority said: ‘Ms Ward’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

‘A 24-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’