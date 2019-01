Have your say

THIEVES stole pallets packed with paving slabs in an overnight raid on a home, police have said.

The crime took place on Thursday, January 24, at a property in West Meon Road, in East Meon.

Officers are now urging anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference number 44190029764 or email PCSO Almy Toogood on Almera.toogood@hampshire.pnn.police.uk