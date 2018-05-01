Pedestrian, 18, dies after being hit by van

A TEENAGER has died after being hit by a van in the early hours of yesterday morning while walking along the A27.

The incident happened on the westbound stretch of the highway at Chichester, close to the junction with the B2144 Shopwhyke Road, at 1.07am.

Sussex Police say the 18-year-old pedestrian – who hasn’t been named – was hit by the van.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics attended the scene.

The teenager, who is believed to have lived in Chichester, sustained ‘serious head injuries’, police said. He was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he later died.

Tributes have since been paid on Facebook. Julie McDonald Woods said: ‘Tragic news for all concerned. Taken far too young.’

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the collision, the incident itself, or anyone who stopped to offer assistance, to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Perimeter.