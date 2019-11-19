Pensioner, 69, admits sexual touching and being drunk in Portsmouth

A PENSIONER has been jailed for 16 weeks.

John Olivares, 69, admitted a slew of offences including sexually touching a woman in October last year.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Olivares also admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He also admitted the same offence but without the racism.

Olivares admitted being drunk and disorderly in Winston Churchill Avenue on September 18.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks with a £115 victim surcharge to pay.