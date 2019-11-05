Pensioner, 70, left with fractured arm after being attacked by moped-riding gang in Hampshire

TWO men were injured after being attacked by a group of people riding mopeds.

The 57-year-old and 70-year-old were walking along Priory Road in St Denys, Southampton, just before 1am on Saturday.

The assaulted happened in Priory Road. Picture: Google Maps

The men were approached by five people on mopeds who then assaulted them.

As a result of the attack, the 57-year-old was left with swelling and cuts to his head and the 70-year-old suffered a cut to his head and a suspected fractured arm.

READ MORE: Gosport couple's heartbreak after notorious conman takes thousands from their wallets

The group were made up of four men, who were riding mopeds, and a woman who was riding as a pillion passenger on one of the mopeds. The woman had blonde hair which was in a ponytail.

All the men had crash helmets on.

The incident happened between the Junction Inn and the railway bridge.

Police say they received two reports of a group on motorbikes causing noise in South Road about the same time the men were assaulted.

READ MORE: Cash machine raid at Whiteley Shopping Centre thwarted as armed police launch drone to catch thieves

Detective Inspector Steve Spencer from the Western Investigation Team said: ‘We have scoped CCTV opportunities, conducted house to house enquiries, and we will follow up all lines of enquiry to identify responsible.

‘As part of our investigation we are keen to speak to residents who may have private CCTV or have dash cam footage, and anyone who witnessed this incident or a group on mopeds in the area at the time and have not yet spoken to us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44190392986, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.