Have your say

A pensioner has appeared in court charged with possessing more than two million indecent images.

Geoffrey Crossland, 70, also faces 11 charges relating to the alleged possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition at his property in Padside Green Farm, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The man will go on trial in April

READ MORE: Detectives quizzing man for indecent exposure near Fratton Park seek two girls who may have witnessed offence

The defendant appeared at York Crown Court on Monday, charged with three counts of possessing indecent images in categories A, B and C, as well as two further counts relating to the possession of pornographic images.

READ MORE: Three men arrested after teenager’s ear is bitten outside Portsmouth kebab shop

Appearing before Judge Andrew Stubbs, Crossland, who wore a grey sweatshirt, was remanded in custody to appear again at York Crown Court on March 11.

A provisional date for trial has been set for April 17.