The man, 75, suffered minor injuries during the incident, police have said.

He was in his home in Chilworth at around 12pm on Monday when two unknown men entered his garden and stole a model train valued at £6,000 from the shed.

The owner followed them and the pair tried to get away in a car driven by a third man on Manor Road, Chilworth.

The burglars stole a model train like this - worth £6,000.

He got hold of his train as the car drove off and was allegedly dragged around 30ft along the road at speed before letting go.

The victim was then helped back home by staff from a nearby nursing home.

The car was last seen in Chilworth Road, Chilworth. It is described as:

- a dark blue Volkswagen Golf

- having a partial index of YH04

- having a smashed rear windscreen covered with brown parcel tape.

The men involved are described as:

- White

- aged around 30 to 40 years old

- one of them was 5ft 8in tall, bald, of heavy build, and was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans

- the driver is believed to go by the name Paul

PC Mike Elwood said: ‘If you have seen a model train like this recently or been offered to buy one, we want to hear from you.

‘Similarly, we are keen to trace the car and its occupants and want to speak to any witnesses to this incident, which could have resulted in much more serious injuries to a vulnerable member of the community.’

Please call us on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210221809.

